11th Circuit upholds Wright Medical hip replacement verdict

A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld a $2.1 million award to a woman whose lawsuit against Wright Medical Group was the first to go to trial in multidistrict litigation over injuries blamed on the company's Conserve hip replacement system.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta upheld a 2015 verdict finding the medical device company liable in a lawsuit by Robyn Christiansen, a former ski instructor from Utah who said her hip implant came loose and caused tissue damage.

