Wright faces first federal trial over Conserve hip systems

Wright Medical Group is set to face the first bellwether trial in federal court in multidistrict litigation brought by plaintiffs who say the company’s metal-on-metal Conserve hip replacement system could shed metal particles and become prematurely loose.

The 2013 lawsuit brought by Robyn Christiansen, a former ski instructor from Utah, is among nearly 550 consolidated before U.S. District Judge William Duffey in the Northern District of Georgia. The trial is expected to start Monday and run about nine days.

