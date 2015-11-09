FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wright faces first federal trial over Conserve hip systems
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Wright faces first federal trial over Conserve hip systems

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Wright Medical Group is set to face the first bellwether trial in federal court in multidistrict litigation brought by plaintiffs who say the company’s metal-on-metal Conserve hip replacement system could shed metal particles and become prematurely loose.

The 2013 lawsuit brought by Robyn Christiansen, a former ski instructor from Utah, is among nearly 550 consolidated before U.S. District Judge William Duffey in the Northern District of Georgia. The trial is expected to start Monday and run about nine days.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Oz4VmY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.