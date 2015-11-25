Jury awards $11 mln in bellwether trial over Wright hip systems

Nov 25 -

In the first case of a federal multidistrict litigation to go to trial, a Georgia jury on Tuesday awarded $11 million to a woman who sued Wright Medical Group over its Conserve hip replacement system, the woman’s lawyers announced.

The 2013 case was brought by Robyn Christiansen, a former ski instructor from Utah who said her hip implant came loose and caused tissue damage. Her case was chosen as a bellwether out of nearly 550 filed against the Tennessee-based Wright before U.S. District Judge William Duffey in the Northern District of Georgia.

