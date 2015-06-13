Plaintiffs win $4.5 million in trial over Wright hip device

(Reuters) - Jurors in California state court on Friday awarded $4.5 million to plaintiffs in the first of several dozen lawsuits over Wright Medical Technology’s Profemur R hip device to go to trial, finding that the device was defectively made.

Following a nearly two-week trial in Los Angeles Superior Court, the jury found Tennessee-based Wright Medical Technology liable for a manufacturing defect in the Profemur R device implanted in plaintiff Alan Warner, represented by Steve Vartazarian of the Vartazarian Law Firm. Wright was cleared of liability on a separate claim that the Profemur R was defectively designed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qwe5So