First trials over Xarelto injuries set for early 2017

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Louisiana has set dates for the first bellwether trials in consolidated litigation against a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary and Bayer AG over injuries allegedly caused by the blood-thinning drug Xarelto.

In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in the Eastern District of Louisiana said the first Xarelto trial would take place in that court Feb. 6, 2017. A second bellwether trial will also be held in the Eastern District of Louisiana starting on March 13, 2017, and two more trials have been scheduled, respectively, to take place in Mississippi on April 24, 2017, and May 30, 2017 in Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V6znIJ