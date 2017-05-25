Bayer, J&J to face second trial over Xarelto bleeding risks

Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson are set to return to a New Orleans federal courthouse on Tuesday with a goal of scoring their second trial win amid thousands of lawsuits blaming injuries on the blood thinner Xarelto.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in a lawsuit by Joseph Orr, a Louisiana man who claims his wife's May 2015 death from a brain hemorrhage was related to the Xarelto she was taking for a heart condition.

