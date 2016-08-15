Two cases picked for Xarelto bellwether trials

A federal judge in Louisiana has selected two lawsuits to serve as the first test trials amid more than 7,200 cases challenging the safety of Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen's blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto.

The first trial, slated to start in February, involves claims Xarelto caused a Louisiana man to develop gastrointestinal bleeding, according to an order Friday from U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b9Lv95