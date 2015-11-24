FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge settles bellwether selection process for Xarelto MDL
#Westlaw News
November 24, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Judge settles bellwether selection process for Xarelto MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Louisiana has firmed up a plan for selecting bellwether trials in multidistrict litigation over Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen’s blood thinner Xarelto, after a clash over whether early trial candidates would be limited to just a handful of states.

In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in the Eastern District of Louisiana said that 40 cases would be selected for the pool of candidates, both from states where the early cases will likely be tried - Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas - and from up to seven other states chosen each by plaintiffs and defendants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I87lqs

