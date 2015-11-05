FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xarelto plaintiffs, defendants clash over plan for bellwether picks
November 5, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Xarelto plaintiffs, defendants clash over plan for bellwether picks

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Plaintiffs suing Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen over their blood thinner Xarelto have accused the companies of trying to short-circuit the bellwether process by limiting early-trial candidates to just a handful of states.

Defendants have proposed a “truly unprecedented” plan that would restrict selections primarily to cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, according to plaintiffs’ brief filed Wednesday. But Janssen and Bayer countered in a separate filing that their plan, unlike plaintiffs’, adheres to the one envisioned by the judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WDnoO8

