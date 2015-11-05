Xarelto plaintiffs, defendants clash over plan for bellwether picks

Plaintiffs suing Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen over their blood thinner Xarelto have accused the companies of trying to short-circuit the bellwether process by limiting early-trial candidates to just a handful of states.

Defendants have proposed a “truly unprecedented” plan that would restrict selections primarily to cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, according to plaintiffs’ brief filed Wednesday. But Janssen and Bayer countered in a separate filing that their plan, unlike plaintiffs’, adheres to the one envisioned by the judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

