Plaintiffs who claimed Yamaha concealed a design defect that caused premature corrosion of their outboard motors failed to state a claim for consumer fraud, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of two proposed class actions on behalf of consumers from 11 states who purchased Yamaha F-series outboard motors between 2000 and 2004. Even assuming the design flaw existed and Yamaha knew about it, the plaintiffs did not plausibly allege the accelerated corrosion caused an unreasonable safety hazard, the court held.

