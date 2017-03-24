Plaintiffs who claimed Yamaha concealed a design defect that
caused premature corrosion of their outboard motors failed to
state a claim for consumer fraud, a federal appeals court held
Friday.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal
of two proposed class actions on behalf of consumers from 11
states who purchased Yamaha F-series outboard motors between
2000 and 2004. Even assuming the design flaw existed and Yamaha
knew about it, the plaintiffs did not plausibly allege the
accelerated corrosion caused an unreasonable safety hazard, the
court held.
