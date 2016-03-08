Whole Foods spoiled Greek yogurt evidence, plaintiffs claim

By Jessica Dye

Plaintiffs suing Whole Foods for allegedly understating the sugar content in its store brand Greek yogurt have accused the grocery giant of impeding the litigation by failing to preserve remaining samples of the products for testing.

In a motion filed Friday, lawyers for plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation told U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks in the Western District of Texas that they were “dumbfounded” to learn that the entire stock of the products at issue had “simply disappeared,” and asked him for permission to probe Whole Foods’ alleged evidence spoliation.

