FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whole Foods spoiled Greek yogurt evidence, plaintiffs claim
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 8, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

Whole Foods spoiled Greek yogurt evidence, plaintiffs claim

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

Plaintiffs suing Whole Foods for allegedly understating the sugar content in its store brand Greek yogurt have accused the grocery giant of impeding the litigation by failing to preserve remaining samples of the products for testing.

In a motion filed Friday, lawyers for plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation told U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks in the Western District of Texas that they were “dumbfounded” to learn that the entire stock of the products at issue had “simply disappeared,” and asked him for permission to probe Whole Foods’ alleged evidence spoliation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LOlQBy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.