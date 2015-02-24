California appeals court rejects yogurt-labeling suit

(Reuters) - A California appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action against Safeway Inc claiming the grocery giant’s Lucerne brand of Greek yogurt does not meet the Food and Drug Administration’s legal standard for “yogurt.”

California’s Fourth Appellate District on Monday said that since the FDA had never implemented part of a 34-year-old rule regulating what ingredients can be in products called yogurt, there was no way that Safeway violated federal law, as plaintiff Ashley Tamas’ proposed class action claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1afrFXl