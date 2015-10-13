FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First trial set for Zimmer's NexGen Flex knee implant litigation
October 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

First trial set for Zimmer's NexGen Flex knee implant litigation

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Zimmer, an Indiana-based medical device manufacturer, is set to face the first trial amid nearly 1,000 lawsuits in federal court alleging that its NexGen Flex knee implants have a defect that make them prone to loosening, which can cause pain and a loss of movement.

The trial for plaintiff Kathy Batty is scheduled to begin Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in the Northern District of Illinois, who presides over multidistrict litigation involving Zimmer’s NexGen Flex knees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NDYyOL

