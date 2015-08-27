Zimmer expert survives Daubert challenge in NexGen bellwether trial

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Illinois has denied a bid to disqualify an expert witness due to testify on behalf of Zimmer Inc in a bellwether trial over allegations that the company’s NexGen Flex knee implants are faulty.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in the Northern District of Illinois said that pediatric spine surgeon Michael Vitale could offer testimony casting doubt on plaintiff Kathy Batty’s contention that the NexGen Flex failed more frequently than similar devices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NWmKs7