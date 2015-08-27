FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimmer expert survives Daubert challenge in NexGen bellwether trial
August 27, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Zimmer expert survives Daubert challenge in NexGen bellwether trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Illinois has denied a bid to disqualify an expert witness due to testify on behalf of Zimmer Inc in a bellwether trial over allegations that the company’s NexGen Flex knee implants are faulty.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in the Northern District of Illinois said that pediatric spine surgeon Michael Vitale could offer testimony casting doubt on plaintiff Kathy Batty’s contention that the NexGen Flex failed more frequently than similar devices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NWmKs7

