7 months ago
Judge pares Zimmer knee implant bellwether claims before trial
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
January 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Judge pares Zimmer knee implant bellwether claims before trial

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Illinois has tossed several claims in an upcoming bellwether trial over whether Zimmer Inc's NexGen knee implants are unsafe in morbidly obese patients but allowed the plaintiff to proceed with a failure to warn claim.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday ruled that plaintiff Beverly Goldin can present evidence to a jury next week allegedly showing Zimmer failed to warn patients and physicians that its high-flexion knee implants could fail under the strain of a morbidly obese patient.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hZRQYR

