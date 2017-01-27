FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury clears Zimmer in NexGen knee device trial
January 27, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 7 months ago

Jury clears Zimmer in NexGen knee device trial

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal jury in Illinois on Thursday found that medical device manufacturer Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc was not liable for failing to warn that its NexGen knee implants were unsafe in morbidly obese patients.

After a two-and-a-half week trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, jurors deliberated for three-and-a-half hours before returning a verdict in Zimmer's favor in a lawsuit brought by Beverly Goldin, according to Zimmer's attorney John Mandler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kCz3kM

