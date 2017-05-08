FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Zimmer cleared in Texas hip implant injury trial
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 8, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 3 months ago

Zimmer cleared in Texas hip implant injury trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal jury has cleared Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc of liability in a lawsuit by a Texas woman who said she was severely injured by a hip implant that the medical device manufacturer later recalled.

Jurors in federal court in Marshall, Texas, on Friday rejected claims that a defect in Zimmer's Trilogy Acetabular implant shell harmed Martha Hardy as well as claims the company engaged in deceptive acts her surgeon relied on to her detriment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pe7MMj

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.