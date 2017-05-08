Zimmer cleared in Texas hip implant injury trial

A federal jury has cleared Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc of liability in a lawsuit by a Texas woman who said she was severely injured by a hip implant that the medical device manufacturer later recalled.

Jurors in federal court in Marshall, Texas, on Friday rejected claims that a defect in Zimmer's Trilogy Acetabular implant shell harmed Martha Hardy as well as claims the company engaged in deceptive acts her surgeon relied on to her detriment.

