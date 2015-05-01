FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimmer to face bellwether trial over Durom Cup hip device
May 1, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Zimmer to face bellwether trial over Durom Cup hip device

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - After notching a win in state court last year, medical-device maker Zimmer Inc is set to face the first federal trial involving claims that its metallic Durom Cup hip replacement device can slip out of place, causing pain and requiring additional surgery to fix.

Starting May 6, the suit from Christine Brady - represented by attorneys from Waters Kraus - will be the first bellwether out of nearly 400 Durom Cup lawsuits in multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in New Jersey to go to trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zkWeWM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
