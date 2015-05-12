FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimmer Durom Cup hip bellwether is time-barred, jury finds
May 12, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Zimmer Durom Cup hip bellwether is time-barred, jury finds

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Jersey jury has shot down the first federal lawsuit over Zimmer Inc’s Durom Cup hip devices to go to trial, finding that the plaintiff’s claims are barred by the statute of limitations.

On Tuesday, jurors in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey unanimously found that plaintiff Christine Brady - represented by attorneys from Waters Kraus & Paul - had filed her lawsuit after the expiration of the one-year statute of limitations for products-liability claims under Louisiana law, where she was implanted with the Durom Cup product in 2006.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L0BTYa

