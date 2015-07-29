Zimmer hit with $9.2 mln verdict in Durom Cup hip implant trial

(Reuters) - A Los Angeles jury has dealt a first loss to Zimmer Inc in litigation over its Zimmer Durom Cup implant, awarding nearly $9.2 million to a man who said he was injured by the device.

Following a three week trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court, jurors on Friday found Indiana-based Zimmer liable on claims including negligent design defect and failure to warn, and ordered the company to pay plaintiff Gary Kline $153,000 in medical costs, $2.6 million for past noneconomic damages and $6.4 million in future noneconomic damages, according to Kline’s attorneys from Waters Kraus & Paul.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eylM95