Three lead counsel tapped for Zofran birth defect MDL

Three pharmaceutical mass-tort veterans have been selected to lead federal multidistrict litigation alleging that GlaxoSmithKline’s antinausea drug Zofran and its generic equivalents can cause birth defects in children born to women who took the drug while pregnant.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Massachusetts appointed Kimberly Barone Baden of Motley Rice, Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer and Tobias Millrood of Pogust Braslow & Millrood as co-lead counsel for Zofran plaintiffs. There are currently more than 100 cases pending in the MDL.

