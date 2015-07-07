FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GlaxoSmithKline seeks MDL for Zofran birth-defect cases
July 7, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

GlaxoSmithKline seeks MDL for Zofran birth-defect cases

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has asked a federal judicial panel to consolidate a dozen lawsuits alleging that its anti-nausea medication Zofran can cause birth defects in children born to women who took the drug while pregnant.

In a filing with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday, the drugmaker said the cases should be transferred to federal court in Pennsylvania, where its U.S.-based operations are headquartered.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Co2miN

