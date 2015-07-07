GlaxoSmithKline seeks MDL for Zofran birth-defect cases

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has asked a federal judicial panel to consolidate a dozen lawsuits alleging that its anti-nausea medication Zofran can cause birth defects in children born to women who took the drug while pregnant.

In a filing with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday, the drugmaker said the cases should be transferred to federal court in Pennsylvania, where its U.S.-based operations are headquartered.

