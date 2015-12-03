Pfizer blocks key plaintiffs' expert in Zoloft MDL

Pfizer has dealt a blow to plaintiffs suing over Zoloft by convincing a federal judge in Pennsylvania to bar a biostatistics expert from testifying that the antidepressant can cause cardiac birth defects.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted Pfizer’s motion to exclude the testimony from Nicholas Jewell, finding that his “methodological weaknesses” disqualified him.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TnR55g