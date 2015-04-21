Zoloft MDL plaintiffs get more time to submit new expert

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs suing Pfizer Inc over its antidepressant drug Zoloft will have until mid-June to find a new expert witness to corroborate claims that the drug can cause birth defects in babies born to women who took it during pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Plaintiffs’ counsel, led by Dianne Nast of NastLaw and Mark Robinson of Robinson Calcagnie Robinson Shapiro Davis, had sought to extend the original May 15 deadline to Sept. 1. But Pfizer’s counsel from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said plaintiffs had already had plenty of time and notice regarding the need for new expert testimony.

