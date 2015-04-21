FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zoloft MDL plaintiffs get more time to submit new expert
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Zoloft MDL plaintiffs get more time to submit new expert

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs suing Pfizer Inc over its antidepressant drug Zoloft will have until mid-June to find a new expert witness to corroborate claims that the drug can cause birth defects in babies born to women who took it during pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Plaintiffs’ counsel, led by Dianne Nast of NastLaw and Mark Robinson of Robinson Calcagnie Robinson Shapiro Davis, had sought to extend the original May 15 deadline to Sept. 1. But Pfizer’s counsel from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said plaintiffs had already had plenty of time and notice regarding the need for new expert testimony.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1yP9y5H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.