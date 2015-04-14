Pfizer spars with Zoloft plaintiffs over deadline for new expert

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has asked a federal judge in Pennsylvania to reject plaintiffs’ request for more time to find a new expert who can testify that its antidepressant Zoloft can cause birth defects in children born to women who took the drug while pregnant.

In a filing Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Pfizer’s lawyers - Sheila Birnbaum and Mark Cheffo of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan - said the plaintiffs have “long been on notice” that they would need to find a new expert for the cases, and that it was “outrageous” they had not yet done so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CXdvAw