Zoloft plaintiffs, Pfizer set to spar in second hearing on expert witnesses

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is seeking to strike a major blow to litigation over its antidepressant Zoloft by asking a federal judge, for a second time, to disqualify a key expert witness that plaintiffs say can show the drug causes birth defects.

Starting Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania will hear Pfizer’s latest challenge to plaintiffs’ proffered expert in multidistrict litigation over whether Zoloft can cause birth defects in children born to women who took the drug while pregnant. It will be plaintiffs’ second, and possibly final, chance to convince Rufe to admit their expert testimony on general causation in humans, after Pfizer persuaded the judge last year to exclude key expert testimony.

