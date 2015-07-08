FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zoloft hearing postponed amid questions about birth-defect study
July 8, 2015

Zoloft hearing postponed amid questions about birth-defect study

Jessica Dye

(Reuters) - A hearing to vet a key expert witness for plaintiffs suing Pfizer over its antidepressant Zoloft has been postponed after the company told the court it had uncovered a potentially critical error in a study linking the drug to cardiac birth defects.

Following the company’s disclosure, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania rescheduled Tuesday’s hearing for Sept. 1, a Pfizer spokeswoman confirmed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KSwyDT

