FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Despite delay after plaintiff's death, Zometa suit can proceed - judge
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 1, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Despite delay after plaintiff's death, Zometa suit can proceed - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Ohio will let a man pursue his late father’s lawsuit against Novartis over bone drug Zometa, despite a nearly four-year gap between his father’s death and his official appointment as executor of that estate.

Citing the “very unique facts and procedural posture” of the case, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi in the Northern District of Ohio on Monday rejected Novartis’ motion to dismiss the 2008 lawsuit brought by Bernard Watts and later his son John, who were represented by Michael Eisner of Elk & Elk and William Curtis of the Curtis Law Group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xy5shn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.