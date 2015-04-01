Despite delay after plaintiff's death, Zometa suit can proceed - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Ohio will let a man pursue his late father’s lawsuit against Novartis over bone drug Zometa, despite a nearly four-year gap between his father’s death and his official appointment as executor of that estate.

Citing the “very unique facts and procedural posture” of the case, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi in the Northern District of Ohio on Monday rejected Novartis’ motion to dismiss the 2008 lawsuit brought by Bernard Watts and later his son John, who were represented by Michael Eisner of Elk & Elk and William Curtis of the Curtis Law Group.

