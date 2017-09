Dec 19 (Reuters) - Profile SA :

* Announces launch of the newest version of its Mobius Platform software

* Says Mobius Platform offers complete connection with back-end systems for investment management through mobile devices

* Says newest version of Mobius offers personalisation, advisory tools, new dashboard, watch lists and trading among other services

