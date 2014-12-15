BRIEF-Philippine property firm Profriends Group postpones IPO pricing - underwriter

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Profriends Group Inc

* Underwriter says offer price, which was supposed to be finalised on Monday, has yet to be set pending the Philippine Stock Exchange’s approval of the up to $173 mln IPO

* Final offer price expected to be set in the first quarter of 2015

* Profriends has to update its financial statement in the prospectus to include Q3 results

* The low-cost housing developer set to become the first company to list in the local bourse next year (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)