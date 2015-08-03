Progenics Pharmaceuticals must pay $1.66 million for firing whistleblower - jury

(Reuters) - A federal jury ordered biotechnology company Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc to pay $1.66 million, after finding that it retaliated against a former chemist in violation of whistleblower protections enacted after the Enron Corp scandal.

Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday found in favor of Julio Perez, who claimed he was fired in 2008 after complaining to the company that it had issued a false and misleading press release about a drug trial.

