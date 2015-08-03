FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Progenics Pharmaceuticals must pay $1.66 million for firing whistleblower - jury
August 3, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Progenics Pharmaceuticals must pay $1.66 million for firing whistleblower - jury

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal jury ordered biotechnology company Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc to pay $1.66 million, after finding that it retaliated against a former chemist in violation of whistleblower protections enacted after the Enron Corp scandal.

Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday found in favor of Julio Perez, who claimed he was fired in 2008 after complaining to the company that it had issued a false and misleading press release about a drug trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JIvUJm

