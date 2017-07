SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese recruitment company Persol Holdings Co Ltd has made a A$778 million ($600 million) takeover bid for Australian recruiter Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd, the target company said on Friday.

The Programmed Maintenance board said it unanimously recommended the all-cash offer of A$3.02 per share, a 68 percent premium to Thursday's closing price of A$1.80. ($1 = 1.2922 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)