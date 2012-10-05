FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada, addressing Malaysian bid, says extensions not unusual
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Canada, addressing Malaysian bid, says extensions not unusual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s industry minister appeared to suggest on Friday that investors should not read too much into his extending the timeline for review of the proposed takeover of Progress Energy Resources Corp by Malaysian state oil company Petronas, saying such extensions are normal.

“I can confirm that the timeline has been extended for the review of the proposed acquisition of Progress Energy Resources Corp,” Industry Minister Christian Paradis said in a statement.

“Extensions to the review period are not unusual. I will take the time necessary to conduct a thorough and careful review of any proposed investment under the (Investment Canada) Act.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.