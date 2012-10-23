FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petronas to meet Canadian officials on Progress Energy deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Petronas to meet Canadian officials on Progress Energy deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd said on Tuesday that it will meet Canadian government officials who blocked its C$5.17 billion ($5.2 billion) bid for Canada’s Progress Energy Resources Corp.

“Petronas and Progress will work together to ensure that the minister has the necessary information to determine that the proposed acquisition of Progress will likely be of net benefit to Canada,” Petronas said in a statement.

Petronas said it had up to a month to make additional representations on the deal.

Canada blocked Petronas’ bid for Progress Energy last Friday after Industry Minister Christian Paradis said it was not likely to be of net benefit to the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.