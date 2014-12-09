FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch restructures Oberkirch location and gives outlook
December 9, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch restructures Oberkirch location and gives outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG

* Restructures Oberkirch location and gives an outlook for future business development

* For FY 2014 expects EBIT to be lower at 15 million to 16 million euros

* Says for FY 2014 expects revenues of nearly 380 million euros

* In FY 2015 sees revenues of around 400 million euros and EBIT of around 19 million euros

* Provisions of 4 million euros will still be recognized in current fiscal year for socially compatible personnel adjustments of around 100 employees

* Says annual savings in staff and operating costs are expected to reach a total of at least 4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

