UPDATE 2-Petronas raises Progress bid, stock soars

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state oil company will raise its bid for Canadian natural gas producer Progress Energy Resources Corp by 8 percent to fend off a rival offer, and Progress shares surged on expectations of a bidding war.

Progress said on Friday that Malaysia’s Petronas will now pay C$22.00 for each share, up from the C$20.45 it offered in June, making the bid worth C$5.17 billion ($5.12 billion).

Calgary-based Progress did not name the third party that made the unsolicited offer, but said its board has approved Petronas’s latest offer.

The deal, which needs approval by Canadian regulators, is the smaller of two multi-billion dollar bids by state-owned Asian companies for companies in the Canadian energy sector.

Chinese state-owned oil company CNOOC Ltd’s this week offered $15.1 billion for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc in what would be China’s largest foreign deal.

Progress said in a regulatory filing earlier this week it had been stalked by a “multi-national oil company” since early this year and that the unnamed company had submitted a written offer in early June.

Petronas trumped that bid a week later, on June 11, and a friendly deal with the Malaysian entity was finalized in late June.

Progress did not say if the new and unsolicited offer came from the same multi-national oil company that it had engaged with since early this year.

Shares of Progress rose 13.5 percent to C$22.79, well above the revised offer price, as investors bet on a possible bidding war.

Petronas’s initial offer of C$20.45 a share was already 77 percent above Progress’ closing stock price the day before the deal was announced.

Scotia Capital analyst William Lee said in a note that any future bid for Progress would have at around C$23 a share, given that the C$150 million break fee in the agreement with Petronas equates to about 64 Canadian cents per Progress Energy share.

Progress, known for reserves in British Columbia’s Montney tight gas region and Alberta’s Deep Basin, has been working with Petronas since last year, when the Malaysian company paid C$1.07 billion for a half interest in shale gas fields it owns.

The partners in that joint venture also pledged to study the feasibility of exporting liquefied natural gas to Asian markets.

Other Asian players, including PetroChina , Korea Gas and Mitsubishi, have poured billions of dollars into North American shale gas plays in recent years, providing the capital that the North American companies need to fund growth.

An excess of natural gas supplies in North America has led to a prolonged slump in prices in the region. Petronas-Progress and other groups want to export liquefied natural gas to Asian markets, where natural gas commands much higher prices.  Petronas is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and law firm Norton Rose on the deal, while Progress is being advised by BMO Capital Markets and law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer. Progress Energy’s board received a fairness opinion from Scotia Waterous.