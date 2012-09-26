FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Progress Software profit beats estimates on cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

Progress Software profit beats estimates on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Database management software maker Progress Software Corp reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by cost cuts.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $5.8 million, or 12 cents per share, from $9.1 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $107.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $112.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company rose 3 percent in after hours trading on Wednesday. They closed at $19.16 on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.