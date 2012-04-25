FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Progress Software to cut 10-15 pct jobs
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Progress Software to cut 10-15 pct jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To sell 10 non-core products

* To buy back $350 mln in shares through 2013

April 25 (Reuters) - Business software maker Progress Software Corp said it will sell 10 non-core product lines and cut about 10 to 15 percent of its workforce.

The maker of data-management software had 1,744 employees worldwide, as of Nov 30, 2011, according to its latest annual report.

The company, which competes with Tibco Software Inc , expects to complete most of the workforce reductions in the second and third quarter, it said in a statement.

The company plans to complete divest products such as Actional, Artix and Sonic, which brought in $172 million in revenue last year, by the middle to end of fiscal 2013.

Progress also said it will buy back more than $350 million in shares through 2013.

The company posted a lower adjusted quarterly profit last month, hurt by weak sales of new software licenses, and said its CFO was leaving the company.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.