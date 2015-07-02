UPDATE 2-Creditors of wind park firm Prokon reject bid in favour of own plan

* Creditors choose co-operative model

* Utility EnBW’s takeover ambitions thwarted (Adds background, detail on EnBW plans)

By Jan Schwartz and Alexander Hübner

HAMBURG, July 2 (Reuters) - Creditors of insolvent German wind park operator Prokon have voted to try to revive the company themselves, rejecting a takeover bid from utility EnBW , the administrator said on Thursday

Looking for a quick way to expand its renewables portfolio, EnBW had bid 550 million euros ($611 million) for Prokon, which operates more than 50 wind parks with a combined capacity of about 540 megawatts (MW).

Creditors at a meeting in Hamburg had the choice between accepting the EnBW offer or forming a cooperative and trying to reduce the losses on their initial investment themselves.

EnBW’s bid translated into a so-called insolvency quota of 52.2 percent, meaning creditors could have recouped about 52 cents of every euro invested.

The cooperative model, which gives Prokon’s holders of profit-participation rights a 3.5 percent bond running until 2030, results in a 57.8 percent insolvency quota, according to information from the receiver.

Founded in 1995, Prokon appealed to investors with advertising campaigns on television, buses and commuter trains, raising 1.4 billion euros, by offering profit-participation rights and potential returns of at least 6 percent a year.

It filed for insolvency in January 2014 after consumer groups accused it of attracting investors without giving sufficient warning of risks, such as politically fickle support for renewable energy subsidies, which have been cut.

EnBW plans to spend 3.5 billion euros to more than double the share of renewables in its generation portfolio to 40 percent by the end of the decade.

A further 3 billion euros will be spent on transmission and distribution networks, with EnBW aiming to derive 90 percent of its earnings from green energy and grid activities.

The target would have been easier to reach if its bid for Prokon had been successful. “Prokon and EnBW would have been a good match and jointly could have brought wind power in Germany further forward,” said EnBW chief executive Frank Mastiaux.

An expert lawyer not involved in the proceedings said Prokon creditors faced a challenge with their restructuring plan.

“Renewable energy investments no longer achieve the high returns of the past and there is now tighter regulatory and financial supervision,” said Martin Bormann of lawyers Simmons & Simmons in Duesseldorf.

The government last year imposed tighter rules on firms selling financial products to the general public.