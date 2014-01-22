FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German wind park group Prokon files for insolvency - court
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
January 22, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

German wind park group Prokon files for insolvency - court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German wind park group Prokon Regenerative Energien GmbH has filed for insolvency, a court in the Northern German town of Itzehoe said on Wednesday.

The company, which had raised some 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by selling so-called profit-participation certificates, had won mainly retail investors through TV advertising campaigns on German prime-time television.

It had warned last week it may have to file for insolvency if it was unable to strike a deal with investors. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.