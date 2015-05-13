UPDATE 2-Germany's EnBW named as preferred bidder for Prokon

* Offer guarantees “maximum security” -CEO

* Bid worth triple-digit million-euro amount -EnBW

* Prokon to decide on EnBW bid in early July -EnBW (changes dateline, updates with EnBW CEO comments)

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s third-biggest utility EnBW, which is keen to speed up its expansion in renewables, was named as the preferred bidder for insolvent wind farm operator Prokon.

If successful, the acquisition would help EnBW diversify away from loss-making coal and gas-fired plants, which have come under pressure from Germany’s push to increase electricity generation from renewable sources.

“Our offer guarantees maximum security,” EnBW Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux told journalists on Wednesday after the company’s offer was recommended by Prokon’s creditor committee over a rival bid by wind and solar park operator Capital Stage .

EnBW said late on Tuesday it had made a binding offer to acquire all assets of Prokon, which operates 54 wind parks in Germany and Poland, for a “mid-level triple-digit million-euro” amount.

The all-cash offer would value Prokon, which filed for insolvency in January last year, at more than 500 million euros ($562 million), one person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week.

A sale will still require approval by Prokon’s creditor panel in early July, where the roughly 100,000 creditors - including holders of profit participation certificates - still have the choice between selling Prokon or forming a cooperative to try to turn the company around themselves.

EnBW is spending about 3.5 billion euros to more than double the share of renewables in its generation portfolio to 40 percent by the end of the decade.

“We would manage it without Prokon but see the chance to do it even faster,” Mastiaux said, adding that Prokon’s wind parks with a combined capacity of 537 megawatt (MW) were a prime addition to EnBW’s portfolio.

Prokon filed for insolvency last year. Consumer groups had accused it of attracting investors with the prospects of making annual returns on their investments of at least 6 percent without giving sufficient warning of the risks.