A patent licensing firm on Friday accused Stanley Black & Decker Inc and Makita Corp of infringing a newly issued patent relating to portable chargers for smartphones.

Concord, Massachusetts-based Blackbird Tech LLC said in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware that cordless battery packs sold by Stanley Black & Decker under its DeWalt and Porter-Cable brands infringed a patent issued on April 11 to inventor Michael Meoli. Blackbird said in its complaint that it contracted with Meoli to assert the patent on its behalf.

