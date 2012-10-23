FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ProLogis raises FY 2012 core FFO
October 23, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-ProLogis raises FY 2012 core FFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc : * Raises FY 2012 core FFO per share to $1.72-$1.74 from $1.64-$1.70 * Sees 2012 same-store noi guidance of 1 percent to 2 percent as well as high

end year-end occupancy range of 93 percent to 93.5 percent * Says expect rent change on rollover to turn positive within the next quarter * Says maintains annual contributions and dispositions in range of $3.5 to $7

billion * Says excluding the dispositions and contributions activity completed through

the third quarter, co sees $2.2 billion to $5.7 billion for Q4

