Prologis may sell about $800 mln of U.S. properties - report
July 27, 2012 / 12:23 AM / 5 years ago

Prologis may sell about $800 mln of U.S. properties - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Warehouse owner Prologis may sell about $800 million of U.S. properties by the end of 2012 amid growing investor demand for industrial buildings, according to a media report.

Bloomberg quoted Co-Chief Executive Officer Hamid Moghadam on Thursday as saying that the $800 million in planned sales would be in addition to about $470 million of property in the Americas the company had already disposed of.

Prologis was not immediately available for comment.

“Given investor appetite for high-quality industrial real estate, we’re increasing the pace of our non-strategic dispositions especially in the U.S.,” Moghadam had said earlier on Thursday on a call with analysts after the company reported second-quarter results.

