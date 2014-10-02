BRIEF-Prologue confirms possible merger with O2i

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Prologue SA :

* Confirms that it is studying a possible merger with O2i

* Says project would be to propose to shareholders to tender their O2i rights to a public exchange offer on the basis of 3 Prologue shares for 2 O2i shares

* Says discussions are ongoing with major shareholders of O2i to convince at least 15 percent of O2i shareholding

* Says to submit public tender offer at the end of October