Jan 16 (Reuters) - Prologue SA :

* Postpones extraordinary general meeting for a few weeks; meeting was scheduled for Jan. 17

* Postponement is to allow time for a report concerning takeover target 02I by an auditor and for the independent valuation to be submitted

* Ordinary General Meeting will still take place on Jan. 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)