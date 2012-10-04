FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Promethean World warns on results citing weak education market
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Promethean World warns on results citing weak education market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Interactive whiteboard maker Promethean World Plc said it expects full-year results to be below market expectations after facing a slump in its key education markets.

“In the short term, the key education markets are constrained by customer funding issues, especially in the US and Europe,” the company said.

Promethean, which supplies audio-visual equipment and educational software to schools and universities, said its third-quarter revenue dropped 41 percent to 40 million pounds ($64.3 million).

Year-to-date revenue fell to 123.2 million pounds on lower volumes in its interactive display systems.

The company also said it experienced budgetary pressures.

Public schools in the United States have seen a cut in budgets as the country looks to chip away at national debt and reduce spending.

Promethean shares closed at 23.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.