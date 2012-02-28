UPDATE 2-Promethean World expects global push to offset US woes

* To further expand in international markets - CEO

* Sees 50-50 split between U.S. and international mkts

* FY pretax profit 16.1 mln stg vs 17.2 mln stg last yr

* Revenue falls 5.3 pct to 222.9 mln stg

* Shares rise 10 pct

By Juhi Arora

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Interactive whiteboard maker Promethean World posted full-year results above analyst estimates and said growth in its international markets would reduce its exposure to dwindling state education budgets in the United States.

Shares of the company were trading up 10 percent at 72.25 pence at 1122 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

“As more new countries adopt interactive whiteboards and learner response systems...it is only natural that we see a rebalancing of our revenue mix,” Chief Executive Jean-Yves Charlier told Reuters.

Promethean World currently derives 58 percent of its revenue from the United States, down from the 68 percent last year.

“In the longer term, we should see a 50-50 split between U.S. and international markets,” Charlier said.

Charlier said he expects the double digit growth rate in international markets to continue in 2012. The company saw an accelerated growth of 25 percent in the second half for the business.

Promethean World’s UK & Ireland and Continental Europe businesses also form part of its international segment. The company reported an operating profit of 37.9 million pounds, up 11 percent from last year.

Promethean World said it expects market conditions for 2012 to remain tough in the United States.

Public schools in the United States have seen a cut in budgets as the country looks to chip away at national debt and reduce spending. Except for New York City, schools rely mostly on property taxes and state aid for funding.

CEO Charlier said he was comfortable with analyst estimates of 20 million pounds for earnings before interest and tax, which was below the 2011 level. The reduction is attributed to increased investment in research and development.

The company said long-term growth potential for interactive classroom systems remained high.

Only 12 percent of the world’s classrooms are equipped with an interactive whiteboard and only about 1 percent with learner response systems, it said.

“Promethean is in the process of evolving its business model to capturing multiple aspects of the interactive learning process, that will also likely increase recurring revenues over the medium to longer term,” analyst Julian Yates of Investec Securities said in a note.

Promethean posted a pretax profit of 16.1 million pounds, beating analyst estimates of 15.21 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell by 5.3 percent to 22.9 million pounds.

The company raised its final dividend by 26 pct to 1.7 pence, taking the total dividend for the year to 2.5 pence per share.