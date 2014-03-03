FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's PSB postpones roadshow ahead of Tier 2 bond issue
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's PSB postpones roadshow ahead of Tier 2 bond issue

Davide Scigliuzzo, Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Russian lender Promsvyazbank has decided to postpone a roadshow with fixed-income investors ahead of a subordinated bond issue, a source told IFR.

The roadshow was supposed to begin Monday in London and New York, and continue in Switzerland and Boston on Tuesday.

“It’s not the right time to approach investors,” said a source close to the deal, adding the company was still happy to give updates to investors. The formal roadshow will be rescheduled at a later date. “Investors appreciated that this is the right approach,” he added.

Goldman Sachs, ING, UBS and Promsvyazbank were mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.