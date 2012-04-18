FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Promsvyazbank Eurobond yield seen at 8.625 pct-source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

Promsvyazbank Eurobond yield seen at 8.625 pct-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank, one of the largest privately-owned local lenders, is guiding investors towards a yield of around 8.625 percent for its upcoming five-year Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier that a mid-sized lender plans to issue Eurobond of a benchmark size, meaning it will be at least $500 million.

Promsvyazbank has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and itself to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.